Just weeks away from their third studio album Blue Water Road, Kehlani has revealed the star-studded tracklist. With the album intro “Little Story” already setting the stage for a cohesive body of work and the album’s lead single “Altar” demonstrating Kehlani’s powerful vocals, Blue Water Road is promising to be their most intimate work to date.

Earlier this month, Kehlani dropped their Justin Bieber collaboration “Up All Night,” showcasing a groovy musical chemistry between the two. Upon the album’s release, we’ll hear collaborations with LA singer Blxst, Jessie Reyez, and Syd.

Kehlani recently collaborated with Syd on “Out Loud” from her sophomore album Broken Hearts Club. The two first collaborated on “Birthday” from electronic duo Disclosure’s 2020 album, Energy.

On the album’s closing track, “Wondering/Wandering,” Kehlani shares the bill with Thundercat and Ambre, the lattermost they collaborated with on a 2016 single called “No Service In The Hills.”

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Little Story”

2. “Any Given Sunday” Feat. Blxst

3. “Shooter Interlude”

4. “Wish I Never”

5. “Up At Night” Feat. Justin Bieber

6. “Get Me Started” Feat. Syd

7. “Everythin Interlude”

8. “More Than I Should” Feat. Jessie Reyez

9. “Altar”

10. “Melt”

11. “Tangerine”

12. “Everything”

13. “Wondering/Wandering” Feat. Thundercat and Ambre

Blue Water Road is out 4/29 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

