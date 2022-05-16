Fans of the Gorillaz have much to be excited about as the group announced its upcoming North American tour beginning on September 11 in Vancouver. There are 21 set dates spanning across the United States and Canada, finishing up on October 23 in Miami. Earthgang and Jungle will join them on select dates (from September 11 to October 19 for Earthgang, then on October 21 and 23 for Jungle).

This announcement comes in the midst of Gorillaz’s world tour throughout Europe and South America, generating much excitement as this is its first stateside tour since 2018. Gorillaz last release came in 2020 with Song Machine: Season One, Strange Timez (Deluxe). The band is recognized by the Guinness Book Of World Records as the planet’s Most Successful Virtual Act.

Check out the full list of Gorillaz’s tour dates below:

09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

10/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

10/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/23 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

