One of the most influential — and talked about — producers of the last decade got her start ten years ago with the breakout album, Visions. Grimes was just an indie darling back in 2012, long before the success of Art Angels (which she now hates) or Miss Anthropocene, or, it’s worth noting, her controversial relationship with Elon Musk.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of her third album, Grimes is releasing a special vinyl reissue that includes an exclusive art print and liner notes that are written and illustrated by Grimes. As for the vinyl, it will be a single LP on 180g Magenta & Green Galaxy vinyl. “Wow, I can hear myself learning how to make music in this song,” said of Grimes of Visions‘s opening track, “Infinite Love Without Fulfillment,” continuing: “I remember doing the vocal over the drums and then randomly trying that bass line and being like whoa! And kinda spiraling into this experiment.”

What began as an experiment for her arguably launched a whole new realm of cerebral synth-pop that toed the line between mainstream pop music and experimental electronic sounds that were only just making their way up out of the underground. No matter how you feel about Grimes post-Elon, Visions is definitely an excellent album and worth owning on vinyl.

Pre-order it here.