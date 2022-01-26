Pop

Grimes Learns How To Befriend Demons In Her Vibrant ‘Shinigami Eyes’ Video

TwitterContributing Writer

Grimes‘ new era of music is well underway and on Wednesday, the singer unveiled another single ahead of her upcoming LP Book 1. The brand-new track “Shinigami Eyes” plays up her ethereal genre of music and its accompanying video is pretty much exactly what you’d expect from a Grimes project, complete with elven ears, vibrant graphics, and futuristic editing.

Directed by BRTHR and written by Grimes herself, the “Shinigami Eyes” is filled with eye-catching visual effects. Sporting a lit-up, scaled costume, Grimes’ video is filled with heavily-edited dance scenes and at one point, she even stabs another actor with a lightsaber. In an Instagram Live session alongside the visual’s release, Grimes noted the entire shoot took place over the course of just 10 hours in a virtual LED production volume, XR Stage. The room allowed visuals to be projected on an LED screen behind the singer while they were shooting live, with a team editing the graphics on-the-spot.

Grimes also sat down for a conversation about her new “Shinigami Eyes” with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, where she talked about her decision to make a double album. “I think I decided that the record needs to be a double album,” she noted. “I made a bunch of stuff and I just want to make a bunch more stuff. There’s just more kind of sonic, conceptual ideas that I think need to get done to make everything make more sense. And we kind of have two album covers and it seems like a waste to throw on one of them away.”

Watch Grimes’ “Shinigami Eyes” video above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
FKA Twigs Digs Into The ‘Golden Stuff’ On Her New Mixtape, ‘Caprisongs’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×