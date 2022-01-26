Grimes‘ new era of music is well underway and on Wednesday, the singer unveiled another single ahead of her upcoming LP Book 1. The brand-new track “Shinigami Eyes” plays up her ethereal genre of music and its accompanying video is pretty much exactly what you’d expect from a Grimes project, complete with elven ears, vibrant graphics, and futuristic editing.

Directed by BRTHR and written by Grimes herself, the “Shinigami Eyes” is filled with eye-catching visual effects. Sporting a lit-up, scaled costume, Grimes’ video is filled with heavily-edited dance scenes and at one point, she even stabs another actor with a lightsaber. In an Instagram Live session alongside the visual’s release, Grimes noted the entire shoot took place over the course of just 10 hours in a virtual LED production volume, XR Stage. The room allowed visuals to be projected on an LED screen behind the singer while they were shooting live, with a team editing the graphics on-the-spot.

Grimes also sat down for a conversation about her new “Shinigami Eyes” with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, where she talked about her decision to make a double album. “I think I decided that the record needs to be a double album,” she noted. “I made a bunch of stuff and I just want to make a bunch more stuff. There’s just more kind of sonic, conceptual ideas that I think need to get done to make everything make more sense. And we kind of have two album covers and it seems like a waste to throw on one of them away.”

Watch Grimes’ “Shinigami Eyes” video above.