Los Angeles County and its surrounding areas have been rocked by devastating wildfires. With community-based efforts ramping up, musicians are eager to get involved. Today (January 27), G*ve A F*ck LA, a benefit concert and auction, announced its star-studded lineup.

On February 5, Hayley Williams, Finneas, Lucy Dacus, and St. Vincent will take to Hollywood Palladium’s stage to raise money for the LA fires.

Other notable performers on the lineup (which is presented by Milk Makeup) include Fred Armisen, Perfume Genius, MUNA, and Courtney Barnett. John C. Reilly will serve as the evening’s host with Fat Tony and Harmony Tividad set to entertain the crowd with DJ sets. Following the benefit show and auction, attendees can kick the vibe going at the official after party with Rico Nasty and Dylan Brady.

All net ticket proceeds will go to local organizations Altadena Girls, Friends in Deed, One Voice, and Pasadena Humane Society. Live Nation and Ticketmaster have agreed to waive all venue and ticketing service fees for the event.

At each entry point of the venue, a donation bin for plant-based canned goods will be accessible for any wishing to contribute to the food drive in partnership with Support + Feed.

Tickets for G*ve A F*ck LA will go on sale tomorrow, January 29 at 12 noon PT. Find more information here. If you can’t physically attend the show, Veeps will livestream performances (a $5 minimum donation). Find more information here.