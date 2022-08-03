On last year’s Far In, Helado Negro’s Roberto Carlos Lange reflected on his journeys around the world and across the US that helped shape the artist he is today. The Ecuadorian-American grew up in South Florida and the track “Agosto” especially harkens back to the senses of his hometown. Featuring Puerto Rican duo Buscabulla — who were recently featured on Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, on the gorgeous “Andrea” — the track now has a surreal video to accompany Lange’s the lush soundscape.

What begins as a reflective focus on Lange sitting on a couch, soon zeroes in on a painting behind him of a beach. The camera zooms in on the scene, making the whole visual construction feel like a pointilist landscape. The lens crashes into the ocean blue of the painting and the new reality is now the water, where Buscabulla’s Raquel Berrios is swimming underwater. The video’s vantage point shifts from under to above water, prodding at the blissful release that Lange paints with summer on the shore. It’s a beautiful clip for the serene song from Helado Negro.

Watch the video for "Agosto" above

