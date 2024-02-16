Vampire Weekend season is finally here: Today (February 16), the band released “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops,” two fresh songs that mark the group’s first new music in five years. The bigger news for live music fans, though, is that the group is going on tour in 2024 . So, here’s what to know about how much tickets are going to cost.

How Much Are Tickets For Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us Tour?

Tickets haven’t gone on sale yet (more info on when they will here), so we don’t know precisely how much they cost at the moment. But, the band does have a special solar eclipse concert coming up in April, and on Ticketmaster, tickets are going for mostly between $150 and $300, depending on the seats. So, that might give an idea of what to expect for Only God Was Above Us tour pricing.

Vampire Weekend 2024 Tour Dates: Only God Was Above Us Tour

04/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

04/27 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/06 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall =

06/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory =

06/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre =

06/10 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre =

06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %&

06/15 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >

06/16 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >

06/18 — Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park >

06/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater >

06/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena >

06/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

06/23 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

07/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +

07/23 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater +

07/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park +

07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+

07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+

07/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +

08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion +

08/03 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

09/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center !

09/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park !

09/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park !

09/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre !

09/24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage !

09/25 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell !

09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden !

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann !

09/30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem !

10/02 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion !

10/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^~

10/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #~

10/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion !

10/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater !

10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater !

10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park !

10/13 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit !

10/15 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre !

10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center !

= with LA LOM

% with The English Beat

& with Voodoo Glow Skull

> with Mike Gordon

< with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

+ with Ra Ra Riot

* with Princess

! with Cults

^ with Mark Ronson

~ with Turnstiles

# with The Brothers Macklovitch

Only God Was Above Us is out April 5 via Columbia. Find more information here.