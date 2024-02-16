Indiecast On New Album Announcements By Vampire Weekend, DIIV, And More

Steven and Ian open this week’s episode by doing something they promised themselves they wouldn’t do — taking shots at the new Idles album out today, TANGK. (Even the title is annoying.) Of course they then proceed with a quick Sportscast about the Super Bowl in which Steven explains how he can’t bring himself to hate the Kansas City Chiefs in their current “dominant” era. During the Fantasy Draft update, Ian finally gets a chance to draft a replacement for the still-missing-from-Metacritic jazz album he originally picked.

From there the guys review some big new recent album announcements from Vampire Weekend, DIIV, Pearl Jam, and Beyoncé. Steven and Ian have heard some of these albums, and they give praise while trying to not talk in too much detail. They also dip into the discourse about the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nominations and weigh Oasis’ chances of making it in spite of the Rock Hall’s aversion to alt-leaning ’90s bands.

In the mailbag, a reader asks Steven and Ian to “yay or nay” Jessica Pratt, who also announced a new album this week. The guys are also asked to weigh in on whether Creed was secretly “innovative.” Their answers (probably) will not shock you!

In Recommendation Corner, Ian goes with the young Chicago band Friko while Steven pays tribute to the late Can singer Damo Suzuki, who passed away on Feb. 9.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 176 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.