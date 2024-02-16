So, when does the ticket sale start for the tour? Continue below for more details, including presale information, the confirmed tour schedule, and the tour poster.

After five years, Vampire Weekend has returned with two new singles. But “ Capricorn ” and “ Gen-X Cops ” aren’t the only things that have fans shouting for joy. On April 5, the band’s forthcoming album, Only God Was Above Us , is set to hit streaming platforms. After its release, Vampire Weekend is set to hit the road for its supporting tour .

When Do Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

There are several on-sale dates for Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us tour. Through the Citi Entertainment program, Citibank members will have first dibs on Tuesday, February 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Next, those signed up for Vampire Weekend’s fan newsletter and SMS club will receive a password to join the artist presale on Wednesday, February 21, at 10 a.m. local time. For all others, the general sale is scheduled for Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Vampire Weekend 2024 Tour Dates: Only God Was Above Us Tour

04/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

04/27 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/06 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall =

06/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory =

06/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre =

06/10 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre =

06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %&

06/15 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >

06/16 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >

06/18 — Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park >

06/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater >

06/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena >

06/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

06/23 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

07/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +

07/23 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater +

07/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park +

07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+

07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+

07/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +

08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion +

08/03 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

09/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center !

09/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park !

09/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park !

09/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre !

09/24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage !

09/25 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell !

09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden !

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann !

09/30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem !

10/02 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion !

10/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^~

10/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #~

10/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion !

10/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater !

10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater !

10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park !

10/13 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit !

10/15 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre !

10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center !

= with LA LOM

% with The English Beat

& with Voodoo Glow Skull

> with Mike Gordon

< with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

+ with Ra Ra Riot

* with Princess

! with Cults

^ with Mark Ronson

~ with Turnstiles

# with The Brothers Macklovitch