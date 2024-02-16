Last week, Vampire Weekend stirred from their slumber with some fantastic news: Only God Was Above Us, their first album since 2019’s Father Of The Bride, is on the way. The project is set for release on April 5, and now they’ve preceded that drop with even more welcomed dispatches: The band is going on tour, and they just released two new songs, “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops” (the latter of which shares its title with a 1999 Hong Kong action movie).
Each song, both of which represent the band’s first new music in five years, got a video today, too. The “Capricorn” visual offers a look at a seemingly post-apocalyptic city in a state of disrepair, before singer Ezra Koenig is revealed to be performing for a group in a concert hall. The “Gen-X Cops” visual has a similar aesthetic and setting.
Vampire Weekend 2024 Tour Dates: Only God Was Above Us Tour
04/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
04/27 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/06 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall =
06/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory =
06/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre =
06/10 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre =
06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %&
06/15 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >
06/16 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >
06/18 — Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park >
06/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater >
06/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena >
06/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
06/23 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
07/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +
07/23 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater +
07/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park +
07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+
07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+
07/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +
08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion +
08/03 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
09/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center !
09/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park !
09/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park !
09/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre !
09/24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage !
09/25 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell !
09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden !
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann !
09/30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem !
10/02 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion !
10/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^~
10/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #~
10/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion !
10/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater !
10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater !
10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park !
10/13 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit !
10/15 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre !
10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center !
= with LA LOM
% with The English Beat
& with Voodoo Glow Skull
> with Mike Gordon
< with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
+ with Ra Ra Riot
* with Princess
! with Cults
^ with Mark Ronson
~ with Turnstiles
# with The Brothers Macklovitch
Only God Was Above Us is out April 5 via Columbia. Find more information here.