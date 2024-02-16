Last week, Vampire Weekend stirred from their slumber with some fantastic news: Only God Was Above Us, their first album since 2019’s Father Of The Bride, is on the way. The project is set for release on April 5, and now they’ve preceded that drop with even more welcomed dispatches: The band is going on tour, and they just released two new songs, “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops” (the latter of which shares its title with a 1999 Hong Kong action movie).

Each song, both of which represent the band’s first new music in five years, got a video today, too. The “Capricorn” visual offers a look at a seemingly post-apocalyptic city in a state of disrepair, before singer Ezra Koenig is revealed to be performing for a group in a concert hall. The “Gen-X Cops” visual has a similar aesthetic and setting.

Listen to the songs above and find Vampire Weekend’s upcoming tour dates below.