III Points Festival’s Second Phase Of 2024 Performers Includes Massive Attack, Kaytranada, PinkPantheress, And More

III Points Festival announced its first wave of performers in April, revealing that Arca, Jamie xx, Jungle, Justice, Rick Ross, and Toro Y Moi were among the performers for the 2024 edition of the festival. Today, the genre-spanning festival dropped an enormous final lineup, which now includes trip-hop collective Massive Attack, playing their first Miami show since 2010, PinkPantheress, Kaytranada, Disclosure, and many, many more.

III Points takes place October 18 and 19, with a second wave of early access tickets available beginning Friday, June 14, at 11:11 AM ET. At 1:11 PM, general onsale begins. You can find more information here.

See the full lineup in alphabetical order below.

Arca
Artemas
Aurora Halal (LIVE)
Bad Gyal
Bar Italia
Beltran
Ben UFO
Bladee
BLOND:ISH
Carlita
Channel Tres
Chasewest
Cloonee
Disclosure
Disco Lines
DJ Koze
DJ Shadow
Elderbrook
Glass Beams
Heidi Lawden
horsegiirL
Isabella Lovestory
ISOxo
Jacques Greene
Jamie xx
Joe Kay
Jonny From Space (LIVE)
Jungle
Justice
Kaytranada
KETTAMA [B2B Skin On Skin]
Lake Hills [B2B True Vine]
Layton Giordani
Maher Daniel [B2B D33]
Mall Grab
Malone
Massive Attack
Mochakk
Natural Wonder Beauty Concept
Nick Leon & Ezra Miller (LIVE A/V)
Pachanga Boys
Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton
PAWSA
PinkPantheress
Player Dave
Pretty Girl
Ranger Trucco
REZZ
Rick Ross
salute
Sammy Virji
Sara Landry
Sega Bodega
Seth Troxler
Skee Mask
Skin On Skin [B2B KETTAMA]
Snow Strippers
SoFTT
Thee Sacred Souls
Tinlicker (LIVE)
Toro y Moi
True Vine [B2B Lake Hills]
Vintage Culture
Yung Lean

