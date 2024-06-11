III Points Festival announced its first wave of performers in April, revealing that Arca, Jamie xx, Jungle, Justice, Rick Ross, and Toro Y Moi were among the performers for the 2024 edition of the festival. Today, the genre-spanning festival dropped an enormous final lineup, which now includes trip-hop collective Massive Attack, playing their first Miami show since 2010, PinkPantheress, Kaytranada, Disclosure, and many, many more.

III Points takes place October 18 and 19, with a second wave of early access tickets available beginning Friday, June 14, at 11:11 AM ET. At 1:11 PM, general onsale begins. You can find more information here.

See the full lineup in alphabetical order below.

FULL CIRCLE MOMENT ⭕️ III POINTS YEAR 11 sign up for early access to tix @ https://t.co/3S9Uq26h3p



early access presale this friday @ 11:11 am et

general on sale this friday @ 1:11 pm et



limited full priced tix will also be available via dice @ https://t.co/cxOs03BfmB pic.twitter.com/KZvBjYaoew — III Points Festival (@iiiPoints) June 11, 2024

Arca

Artemas

Aurora Halal (LIVE)

Bad Gyal

Bar Italia

Beltran

Ben UFO

Bladee

BLOND:ISH

Carlita

Channel Tres

Chasewest

Cloonee

Disclosure

Disco Lines

DJ Koze

DJ Shadow

Elderbrook

Glass Beams

Heidi Lawden

horsegiirL

Isabella Lovestory

ISOxo

Jacques Greene

Jamie xx

Joe Kay

Jonny From Space (LIVE)

Jungle

Justice

Kaytranada

KETTAMA [B2B Skin On Skin]

Lake Hills [B2B True Vine]

Layton Giordani

Maher Daniel [B2B D33]

Mall Grab

Malone

Massive Attack

Mochakk

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept

Nick Leon & Ezra Miller (LIVE A/V)

Pachanga Boys

Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton

PAWSA

PinkPantheress

Player Dave

Pretty Girl

Ranger Trucco

REZZ

Rick Ross

salute

Sammy Virji

Sara Landry

Sega Bodega

Seth Troxler

Skee Mask

Skin On Skin [B2B KETTAMA]

Snow Strippers

SoFTT

Thee Sacred Souls

Tinlicker (LIVE)

Toro y Moi

True Vine [B2B Lake Hills]

Vintage Culture

Yung Lean