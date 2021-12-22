After exciting fans with a series of live performances at Brooklyn Steel, a significant underplay for the band, LCD Soundsystem had to bring that run to a halt due to the spread of Covid-19’s new variant, Omicron. Hey, they tried to soldier on despite the risk due to fans traveling out of state for the special shows, but in the end, canceling was the right decision. So disappointed fans might be happy to remember that the band also partnered with Amazon Music, Eric Wareheim, and Macaulay Culkin for an upcoming holiday special, The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special.

The sitcom portion of the Christmas special, dubbed All My Friends (because of course), debuts on Amazon Prime tonight, December 22, at 9 PM EST. After that brief show, which was directed by Wareheim and stars him as James Murphy, Christine Ko as Nancy Whang, Macaulay Culkin as Pat Mahoney, and cameos from Aparna Nancherla, Rex Lee, and a puppet called Korey (after synth player Korey Richey), the band will be performing a career-spanning set with hits from their entire catalogue. In advance of tonight’s debut, the band has shared a small clip from the performance section of the special, their rendition of the song “Tonite.” Check it out up above, and make sure to tune in, ahem, tonite.