Orville Peck toured the US last summer, and with him, he brought Montreal-based folk artist Le Ren (real name Lauren Spear). The tour helped her establish a US fan base, and up-and-comer has made her voice heard, so much so that it was announced today she is Secretly Canadian’s newest signee. She marked the occasion by releasing a video for “Love Can’t Be The Only Reason To Stay,” a brief, delicate, and restful folk gem.

Le Ren announced the signing earlier today, writing, “I am very excited to announce that @secretlycanadian has done me the great honour of WELCOMING ME ONTO THEIR LABEL !! With that comes the relaunch of my song Love Can’t Be The Only Reason To Stay. I wrote this song to get me through hard times (aka getting tossed about by love). It feels good to set it free. I hope it makes you feel something.”

While this song will be many music fans’ introduction to Le Ren, her fans already know the tune well. In fact, she previously released this exact video in February of 2019, as the song appeared on her self-released 2018 EP Songs I Oughta Sing (hence why Le Ren referred to the song’s release as a “relaunch”). Regardless, the lovely tune is a fitting way for Secretly Canadian to introduce their new not-so-secretly Canadian talent to the world.

By the way, she’s also a delightful Twitter presence.

Woah I had waaaaayyy too much to dream last night — le ren (@secretlyfurious) May 3, 2020

What if you cut a donut in half like you cut a bagel what if you brushed your teeth with warm water what if — le ren (@secretlyfurious) April 23, 2020

Y do people still go kookoo for the Beatles when literally every single of them is dead — le ren (@secretlyfurious) April 1, 2020

Watch the “Love Can’t Be The Only Reason To Stay” video above.