Eminem is tough as nails when it comes to any rap foe. However, when it comes to the “Tobey” rapper’s relationship with his daughter Hailie Jade, he is a big ole softy.

On Eminem’s latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), he displayed his vulnerable side as a father on tracks like “Somebody Save Me” featuring Jelly Roll and “Temporary.” Yesterday (August 23), Hailie Jade confessed that each track brought her to tears.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Just A Little Shady, Hailie shared her emotional response after she listened to the records.

“I definitely cry every time I hear it at all,” she said. “Between [Somebody Save Me] and ‘Temporary,’… I audibly sobbed I think for both songs but especially ‘Temporary.'”

Although she admitted that she could only watch the official music video for “Somebody Save Me,” which features home footage, due to the overwhelming feeling it brought forth, the songs are another story.

While Eminem is proudly sober now, things weren’t always that way. On “Somebody Save Me,” Eminem things back to those times. However, Hailie praised her parents for protecting her from truly seeing how difficult their battle with addiction was.

“I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were,” she said. “But, now as like, an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. And I think that’s why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened.”

Watch the full episode of the Just A Little Shady podcast hosted by Hailie Jade with co-host Brittany Ednie above.