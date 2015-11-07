Over 3,000 People Have Signed A Petition To Stop Phil Collins From Returning To Music

Phil Collins, a once beloved icon of ’80s and ’90s pop music, told Rolling Stone last month that he’s set to end his ‘retirement’ from music and make his return.
But some folks appear to be in a Land of Confusion over this development, as evidenced by a petition on Change.org titled “Phil Collins must be stopped.” The petition, authored by a man named Brian Pee, states “Phil Collins has announced he is ‘no longer in retirement’. There is far too much suffering in the world as it is. This must be stopped.”
There are currently in excess of 3,000 signatures on Pee’s petition supporting his endeavor to keep the former Genesis drummer and lead singer away from music. And you know Pee and his supporters mean business seeing as how the petition is addressed to none other than the United Nations.
No matter how you feel about Phil’s comeback, it’s probably safe to assume that Pee’s efforts are Against All Odds.
(Via Huffington Post)
It’s articles like this that keep idiots like Brian Pee (and the Kardashians) around.
He could do so Much cool stuff. If Elvis fucking Costello can make an acclaimed album with the Roots imagine what Phil, one of modern hip-hop’s greatest influences Could do.
For real it’s 2015 not 1998, You don’t have to pretend to hate Phil anymore because of South Park
As soon as he works with Kanye and they do an entire album on an 808 everyone will sing a different tune
That might just be the smoke monster taking the shape of Phil Collins
You saying the real Phil Collins was strangled by Peter Gabriel and his corpse gave rise to the evil version that’s attempting to RUIN THE ENTIRE FUCKING SHOW!?
I don’t understand how anyone can hate Phil Collins. Dude is Legend.
[www.youtube.com]
He should have stuck to the drums.
South Park fans, amirite?
Genesis was dope. Would like to hear what Phil’s got up his sleeve
So basically, the Brian that puts the Pee in Urine is a right-wing activist who thinks because he doesn’t like something, no one should be able to enjoy it? And I should care why? I’m looking forward to hearing new music from Phil Collins.
It’s all been a pack of lies.
Phil Collins would be a welcome relief from all the dreck on the radio.
Agreed. Christ, I’d rather listen to Su-Su-Sudeo or whatever it is than 99% of what I am currently hearing.
Phil Collins coming back is gunna be awesome .. the man is a strong song writer.. you know you pair him up with a young hiphop artist and boom gold ..
This is so ludicrous!!!!! He’ll get the message if people don’t buy his recordings and don’t go to his concerts. I suppose that people with little else to do enjoy generating these things while petitions that ARE important go unnoticed because of the plethora of garbage petitions like this.
MEAN people SUCK. You GO, Phil!