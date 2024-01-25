Danny Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce late last year in the wake of his double-conviction for rape. The That ’70s Show actor and Scientologist received a 30-year prison sentence (to life) after a jury found him guilty on charges involving 2003 events that occurred at his Hollywood Hills house. Phillips’ team wasted little time getting legal papers ready for an appeal while asking for bail, and in response, the judge on Masterson’s case pointedly mentioned that he “has no wife to go home to.”

This was relevant, albeit brutal when voiced out loud, in the context of whether or not Masterson is a flight risk and whether he’d have any incentive to stick around in the states while out on bail. Judge Charlaine Olmedo is standing firm, via the NY Post:

“If defendant’s conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life. In light of the fact that defendant has no wife to go home to, defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful.

This declaration took place following Masterson’s attorneys declaring that he wants to be “at-home parent and financial provider for his family,” so they would love to at least have him on house arrest during the appeal process. These lawyers also promise to present “extensive exculpatory evidence that was not presented to the jury,” but the judge isn’t willing to take any gambles at this point. Additionally, it remains to be seen whether Masterson still has any earning power after being dropped years ago from Netflix’s The Ranch, so the “financial provider” argument probably doesn’t make much sense.

From here, the criminal appeals process shall continue, and a civil trial (against Masterson and Scientology) for harassment (based upon the allegations of multiple Jane Does) is scheduled to begin in September 2025.

(Via NY Post & Deadline)