Mark Hoppus had a challenging battle with cancer earlier this year, but the good news is that he seems to be doing fine now: A couple months ago, he revealed that he was officially cancer-free. So, this Thanksgiving, he had a lot to be thankful for, and in a post to mark the holiday, he looked back on a particularly tough moment from his chemotherapy treatment.

On Instagram yesterday, Hoppus shared a photo of himself, bald and sitting on the floor in front of a toilet. In his caption, he explained, “I have so much to be thankful for today. This photo is from June, halfway through chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching. If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am. I hope you all have an amazing day with friends and family. Happy Thanksgiving.”

In an interview from earlier this month, Hoppus’ former Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge spoke about how Hoppus was doing, telling James Corden on The Late Late Show, “He’s doing super good. He’s healing. He’s got a long journey of getting his strength back, but I think, miraculously, to have all of the cancer gone from him… he was stage 4. And then it wasn’t just remission: It was complete remission. So obviously, he was emotional, I was emotional, everyone’s emotional. The fans are excited and happy. I just think everyone’s good energy really kind of cured him. So it’s a big deal, we’re really excited for him.”

