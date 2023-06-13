Noel Gallagher is once again getting involved in the ongoing feud between him and The 1975’s Matty Healy.

This time, he has thrown Taylor Swift’s name into the mix, after hearing about the rumored couple’s supposed breakup. In his words, during an appearance on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Gallagher feels it’s what he deserves.

“Taylor has obviously said, ‘Now look, keep your f*cking nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are f*cking through,'” Gallagher said “And he couldn’t help it.”

“Swifty, God bless her, said, ‘I can’t deal with this sh*t because once he’s done with you, he is gonna come after me and I’m not f*cking having it. So, I’m sorry, Matty, you gotta go,'” he added. “Serves him right!”

The musician’s comments about Swift eventually made the rounds online and fans aren’t having it. “If I was Taylor Swift I’d tweet ‘huge fan of @liamgallagher’ and then turn off my phone,” one wrote, with others joking about a similar subject on the feud between the two brothers.

if i was taylor swift i’d tweet “huge fan of @liamgallagher” and then turn off my phone https://t.co/ABc0Rfg2D7 — rat girl summer (@bartsytruther) June 12, 2023

Gallagher’s tensions with Healy started after The 1975 singer commented on the possibility of an Oasis reunion, saying, “There’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig.”

This also isn’t the first time Noel Gallagher has thrown some shade at Swift. In a different Rolling Stone interview from 2015 (via Far Now), he criticized the fact that she was called a songwriter.

“Who says that?” he said. “Her parents… name these people. You’re f*cking lying. She seems like a nice girl but no one has ever said those words, and you f*cking know it.”