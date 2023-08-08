In the latest segment following The 1975’s incident at Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival last month, the band’s lead singer, Matty Healy, spoke about it once again during their show in Hawaii over the weekend. As expected, he did not hold back.

“All I’ll say is that I don’t give a f*ck about any white savior complex bullsh*t,” he told the crowd. “What I’ll say is that doing the right thing often requires quite a lot of sacrifice and very little reward. And being seen to do the right thing requires very little sacrifice, and that’s when you get all the rewards. And me and Ross [MacDonald] nearly shaved our heads because we thought we were going to prison for being f**s.”

For those who might have missed it, during The 1975’s festival set, Healy and MacDonald (and the rest of the band) protested the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws on stage — both by speaking out and making out with each other.

“When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it. I don’t see the f*cking point, right, I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” Healy said at Good Vibes.

This resulted in the remainder of the festival being canceled. Since then, local activists have also criticized the move, pointing out it pushed back their efforts — as Malaysia is now examining bands touring there with a closer lens. (The 1975 are still banned.)

Check out The 1975’s recent speech during their Hawaii show above.