Sometimes, Matty Healy is protesting anti-LGBTQ+ laws with on-stage kisses. Other times, he’s saying eyebrow-raising things that draw ire. The latest Healy news is in the latter category.

There was an X (formerly Twitter) account named @Mattyfrnglomg that seemed to belong to The 1975’s singer: According to fans on Reddit, Healy has shared tweets from the X account on his verified Instagram account, leading some to believe the X account was a genuine Healy endeavor. The account recently tweeted, “I told Lucy Dacus that ‘Boygenius’ had inspired me and George to start a new band called ‘Girlr*tard’. I don’t really hear from her that often.”

Boygenius member Lucy Dacus didn’t seem to care for that, as she shared the tweet and added, “you don’t hear from me at all.” At some point after Dacus shared the tweet, the @Mattyfrnglomg account was deleted; Trying to access it now yields the message, “This account doesn’t exist.”

you don’t hear from me at all https://t.co/jKTwO0ehcX — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) September 21, 2023

Back in July, Healy addressed some past controversies, saying on stage, “I was always, like, trying stuff. And some stuff I got right and some stuff I got wrong. But do you know what? There’s a lot of things I’ve said, jokes that I’ve made, you know what, there’s probably a couple of f*cking songs I’d take back if I had the chance. What I mean is that I really am only doing this because I want to make you guys laugh and feel good. That’s what my favorite art does, and that’s what I’m trying to do. I get a bit excited. And, you know what, I’m f*cking proud of myself.”