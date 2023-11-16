Matty Healy took the stage during The 1975’s second night at Madison Square Garden to share his thoughts about the 2024 Grammy Award nominations. More specifically, the band wasn’t nominated for their recent album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

“The fact we didn’t get nominated for a Grammy is a f*cking outrage,” Healy said. “And the reason people don’t say that is ’cause it’s not a very tasteful thing to say. But I’m way past tasteful.”

“Are you f*cking mental?” he continued. “Are they f*cking mental? A Brief Inquiry…, I Like It When You Sleep… — nothing. F*ck off! Dickheads. What the f*ck are they on about?”

Healy then went on to point out in his speech that one of the fan-favorite songs from the album, “About You,” should’ve received a nod as well.

“I mean, ‘About You’ just on its own merits deserves a f*cking Grammy,” Healy added. “I mean, I don’t really care that much but it just winds me up.”

However, it’s not completely gone unacknowledged. The album’s producer, Jack Antonoff, was nominated for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical. The 1975 have also been nominated in previous years, including for Best Rock Song (“Give Yourself A Try”) — so it seems it was just another one of Healy’s on-stage sarcastic moves.