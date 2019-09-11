Indie Mixtape 20: Microwave’s New Album Channels Nirvana And Outkast (Really)

Isn’t it always great when bands make a 180-degree sonic shift? That’s exactly what Microwave has done on their latest effort Death Is A Warm Blanket. While their 2016 LP Much Love saw a band buckling down on their song structure and hook building in the context of a rock song, their new tracks have thrown away all commercial convention in favor of raw emotion.

Still a few weeks out from its release, I have already seen Death Is A Warm Blanket being compared to Nirvana’s In Utero. The description is immediately apt when you click play on the single “Float To The Top,” which sounds like a time bomb waiting to explode, but in the same key as Nirvana’s “Dumb.”

To hype up their thrashing new record, Microwave sat down to talk The Dana Carvey Show, legacy rock bands, and Outkast (a lot) in the latest installment of the Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Big, Loud, Stupid Rock.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

It would be dope to create something that holds up that long from now the same way that Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin still hold up today. I’d settle for a few people knowing that I existed and had an autonomous personality and created something.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Atlanta, Georgia

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I acknowledge that this is super cliche especially since our new album has a strong grunge-revival vibe, but the honest answer would probably be Kurt Cobain. I’ve been obsessed with his life as well as Nirvana’s music since I was like 8 years old and I’d be surprised if there was an interview or anything about him at this point that I haven’t already seen.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Waffle House.

What album do you know every word to?

Outkast’s Aquemini.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Daughters when they played in hell at the Masquerade on their most recent tour that came through here.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Historically, I’ve been a big fan of the A-shirts as they’re breathable and stylish. I started exercising and gained some weight though so now I feel like a bro if I wear them.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Big Boi posts a bunch of videos of different species of owls that he’s chilling with and I enjoy that. Dan Harmon also has pretty great content.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Something from Tropical Death Storm’s album A Laughing Death In Meatspace.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

‘Waiters who are nauseated by food’ (from The Dana Carvey Show).

What album makes for the perfect gift?

One of my friends gifted me an Outkast Player’s Ball EP at a secret Santa thing I went to a couple years ago. That was a pretty great one.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We stayed in a Hotel in Los Baños one time and we’re pretty sure the night clerk snuck in and peed on the floor in the bathroom while we were sleeping. At least, that’s what Tito tried to convince us.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I have an upside-down cross behind my ear because I don’t f*ck with Jesus.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Whenever my phone is dead or I’m forced to listen to the radio, I usually listen to Jazz 91.9 WCLK. They play wild experimental jazz stuff in Atlanta. It makes me want to go buy expensive liquor and smoke a blunt.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

I’ve had several people over the last six years that have let me sleep on their couches and live for free for extended periods of time which has been the only way I’ve been able to continue doing what I’m doing. I appreciate all of them for that.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Stop being Mormon.

What’s the last show you went to?

We saw our friends in Bad Luck play at the Masquerade a few weeks ago. They slayed it.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Any movie with Jim Carrey.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

I’ve heard he’s a Cheesecake Factory guy so I’d probably try and make him some Avocado Egg Rolls.

Death Is A Warm Blanket is out September 13 on Pure Noise Records.