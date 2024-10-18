Mk.gee’s plans for global dominance are going accordingly. The “Lonely Fight” musician’s North American tour wing wrapped up without incident. Now, Mk.gee is preparing to set UK and Europe ablaze starting on Halloween day.

Although Mk.gee’s album, Two Star & The Dream Police, was only released in February, he still has a few loosies to share with supporters. Today (October 18), Mk.gee dropped a new self-produced single, “Rockman.”

Mk.gee has certainly proved himself to be a rock star. But the track is a seemingly a tribute to another famed entity. The musically beloved Rockman amplifiers. Although the song’s lyrics don’t bother to mention the technology, as he sings, “Honey, just shut up and ride / Wherever you are / I want it on fire / Keep it up, you started a war / Oh, you can laugh it off / But you started a war.”

However, there is no denying that Mk.gee’s instrumental shredding checks off all the boxing for an electrifying tribute to the Rockman. If he’s done this within the confines of a studio, imagine what he does on stage. Listen to Mk.gee’s new single “Rockman” above and check out his remaining tour dates below.