Well, it’s official. Music fans have found a new “it” couple to replace the trending spot Machine Gun and Megan Fox held. After rumors began to circulate that rapper Tyga and rocker Avril Lavigne were an item, the pair seemingly confirmed they are indeed together after making out in front of the paparazzi on Monday (March 6) following the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party for Paris Fashion Week.

However, there’s one person that is actually devastated by the news, Lavigne’s ex-finance Mod Sun. After confirming their split, Sun took to his Instagram the music wrote, “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken. Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world. Thanks for always having my back.”

Now, according to TMZ, the musician was “blindsided by the abrupt end to their engagement,” but he “feels absolutely devastated by her budding romance with Tyga.” Lavigne and Tyga’s relationship has raised a few eyebrows online because they have both been linked to the Kardashian and Jenner family.