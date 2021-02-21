Morgan Wallen’s sophomore album Dangerous: The Double Album has stayed atop the Billboard 200 for the past five weeks. While some might have thought that his racial slur incident would end that reign, they, apparently were wrong, as the album is number one for the sixth straight week. According to the Billboard 200 chart dated February 27, the singer’s second album posted a total of 93,000 album units for the week with 81,000 counted as streaming equivalent album units and 10,000 units pure album sales.

The feat makes Wallen the first male artist to tally six consecutive weeks atop the charts since Drake’s Views spent 13 straight weeks at No. 1. Wallen is the first country singer to net six total weeks at No. 1 since 1995 when Garth Brooks’ The Hits sat atop the charts for eight nonconsecutive weeks. Dangerous is also the first country album to spend its first six weeks at No. 1 since Garth Brooks’ 1992 release The Chase.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, The Weeknd lands two spots in the top-10 with After Hours and The Highlights, appearing at No. 2 and No. 10 respectively. Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia returned to the top 10 for the first time in 10 months thanks to the album’s deluxe reissue, which helped lift it from No. 21 to No. 7.

