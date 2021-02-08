The Weeknd’s After Hours is an ongoing event in a way that few albums have ever been. Yes, he started releasing singles from it in 2019 and dropped the album itself in 2020, which is all pretty standard stuff. All the while, though, he has been building a narrative that extends beyond the actual 56 minutes of audio on the record. Through his songs, videos, and public appearances, The Weeknd has been telling a story, a long-running bit to which he has shown unwavering commitment. His antics have generated a lot of brow-raising attention in recent days due to The Weeknd’s appearance, specifically the plastic surgery-altered look he first presented in his “Save Your Tears” video. This look didn’t pop up out of nowhere, but was instead a wild progression from start to now. Now that The Weeknd is fresh off performing at halftime of the Super Bowl, it seems like an appropriate time to run through how he went from first putting on his red suit to where he stands today.

March 2020 and October 2020 — The Weeknd loses his head This is where it starts to seem that maybe the story The Weeknd is trying to tell isn’t told in an entirely linear way or at least isn’t presented in strict chronological order. On March 23, he released a video for “In Your Eyes,” and that visual ends The Weeknd being decapitated by an axe (which, glass half full, was at least an efficient way to get beheaded). Then, on October 22, that head turns up on a neighborhood street in the “Too Late” video, in which it is eventually attached to a new body. Between those two points, The Weeknd made plenty of public appearances and released videos with his head intact. So who knows: Maybe the After Hours story isn’t entirely linear, maybe the decapitation arc is a side story that’s not completely canon, or maybe I should stop being so nitpicky and just enjoy things. November 2020 — Under the knife On November 22, The Weeknd performed at the American Music Awards, and some major progression (or regression, depending on your point of view) began, as pretty much all of The Weeknd’s face was covered in bandages. He explained the look in a recent interview, saying, “The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.” After the beating his face had been through, it was understandable that his visage could use a little TLC. “A little” is a gross understatement for what we saw next, though.