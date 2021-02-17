Today, Time unveiled its second annual Time100 Next list, which Time editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal describes as “an expansion of our flagship TIME100 franchise that highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future.” There is a strong musical presence on the list, led by Dua Lipa, who graces one of the six covers of the issue. Also included from the music world are Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Baby, Luke Combs, Chloe x Halle, and Doja Cat.

TIME’s Editor-in-Chief @efelsenthal: “As we assembled our second annual #TIME100Next list—which highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future—what struck me most was how its members are coping with crisis” https://t.co/XPtzp2jk2L — TIME (@TIME) February 17, 2021

Kylie Minogue wrote of Dua, “Dua Lipa is a shining star, blazing a dazzling trail through the pop cosmos. Just under four years ago, she released the first of her two albums. Today, she is dancing hand in hand with the zeitgeist, having carved with laser-like precision her place in the cultural landscape. […] Her achievements are all the more remarkable given that she is 25 years of age. She’s kind, cool, and smart. She’s a bona fide pop behemoth. And I, like millions of others, look forward to more, and even more, from La Lipa.”

Killer Mike also offered his thoughts on Lil Baby, writing, “I learned about Lil Baby from my niece — when my nieces and nephews tell me about someone, I tune in. What a rich, bluesy voice. But I became a true fan after hearing Lil Baby in interviews. He spoke with the wisdom of an old soul that’s also apparent in his lyrics. […] Lil Baby will be the tip of the spear that drives Atlanta to the forefront of American — and global — music.”

.@carmenmmachado on @phoebe_bridgers: “Whether it’s enraging milquetoast reply guys by smashing a guitar on live TV or carving out a space as a furious, ethereal prophet, she’s as good as she is singular” #TIME100Next https://t.co/AmS0kHducb pic.twitter.com/xBPrwZKXnH — TIME (@TIME) February 17, 2021

Elsewhere, Lil Nas X penned some words about Doja: “Doja Cat is one of a kind: a rising superstar, an elite performer, and an insanely hilarious influencer. She doesn’t take herself too seriously, but you know she puts a hell of a lot of work into everything she does. She goes out of her way to be herself at all costs and that’s what truly makes an artist. […] The moment I knew Doja was here to stay was during her run of performances in 2020. It would have been easy for her to give the same treatment to every performance and award show, but no! Over and over, she reinvented herself, each time better than the last. And she kept releasing hit songs too — from ‘Say So’ to her recent feature on Ariana Grande’s ’34+35′ remix. She’s an inspiration to me, and I can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Find the full Time100 Next list here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.