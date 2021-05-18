All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home On her sixth studio album, St. Vincent is no longer looking toward the future as inspiration. Instead, she is pulling from the past, imagining herself on the Bowery in New York at the height of the sleazy ’70s rock scene. On a more personal level, Daddy’s Home is a way of “reclaiming her story while offering an earnest examination of how our society romanticizes the archetype of the struggling artist,” writes Carolyn Droke for Uproxx. The Black Keys – Delta Kream After more than a decade spent pumping out radio hits, The Black Keys returned to their garage band roots on Delta Kream, a full album of blues covers. The album is a thoroughly enjoyable project, certainly not lacking in muddy guitar solos and Dan Auberbach’s howling blues vocal. All told, Delta Kream is a good reminder of how far The Black Keys have come since releasing their breakthrough album Brothers.

Torres – “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes On My Head” A bit over a year after releasing her fourth album under the name Torres, Mackenzie Scott is back with another brand new album. Thirstier is out July 30, and is previewed by “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes On My Head,” which Derrick Rossignol calls for Uproxx “an upbeat rocker that Scott says shows off a newfound sense of joy she has felt in her life recently.” Hot Mulligan – “Featuring Mark Hoppus ” Before we continue, I must note that this song does not feature Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus. However, the track’s title does a good job of grabbing attention, then delivering the goods with fun pop-punk riffs and nostalgic lyrics. “Featuring Mark Hoppus” is the second sampling from the Michigan band’s forthcoming EP I Won’t Reach Out To You, which is due later this month.

Okkervil River – “In A Light” For the first time in three years, Okkervil River are rolling out new music. “In A Light” was recorded around the time that the band was making their 2018 album In The Rainbow Rain, and echoes that era’s expansive country feel, incorporating a pedal steel guitar and impressive harmonies. Here’s to hoping this track means there will be more new music coming soon from the Texas outfit. Kississippi – “Big Dipper” It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than half a year since Kississippi dropped “Around Your Room,” the first sign that the forthcoming album from Zoe Allaire Reynolds might sound a bit different than her previous work. Now, Kississippi has officially announced her sophomore album Mood Ring along with the new track “Big Dipper,” which employs a vibrant pop structure that doesn’t sound too far from Taylor Swift’s early catalogue.

The Glow – “Love Only” I really loved The Glow’s debut album Am I back in 2019, and it’s exciting to see Mike Caridi is already back with new tunes. “Love Only” is a beautiful, jangly power-pop number that feels like a spiritual sibling with Caridi’s previous project LVL UP. Wild Pink & Samia – “Ohio” Wild Pink has been dominating 2021 so far, first with the release of A Billion Little Lights back in February, then with the six-track EP fittingly titled 6 Songs. Now, John Ross is back with yet another fittingly-titled three song EP called… 3 Songs. Ross teamed up with 2020 breakout indie star Samia on the first track “Ohio,” which “shows a jazzier side to Wild Pink’s music, detailing the euphoria of connection over a burst of synths,” according to Carolyn Droke for Uproxx.