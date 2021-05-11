Following up on this year’s album A Billion Little Lights, which Uproxx’s Steve Hyden called his “most ambitious and overall best work,” Wild Pink shared the 6-track EP 6 Songs. But he didn’t stop there. Now, Wild Pink is gearing up for another EP, titled 3 Songs, which he previews with the song “Ohio.”

The single was made in collaboration with songwriter Samia, who recently burst onto the indie scene with her 2020 debut LP The Baby. “Ohio” shows a jazzier side to Wild Pink’s music, detailing the euphoria of connection over a burst of synths. About the track, Wild Pink said it was inspired by the relief of seeing friends and family members after a long period of isolation:

“This song is about feeling isolated but then the relief that comes from seeing family/friends. It’s about getting some comfort from some of the mundane things I took for granted growing up, like daily summer storms and the hum from an oscillating fan at night. I wrote a lot of it during soundchecks on a tour with Adam Torres in 2018.”

Listen to “Ohio” above and check out Wild Pink’s 3 Songs cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Ohio” Feat. Samia

2. “Leferever”

3. “A Scene From The Eau Gallie Causeway”

3 Songs is out 6/25 via Royal Mountain Records. Pre-order it here.