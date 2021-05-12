Kississippi, the moniker of Philadelphia-based songwriter Zoe Allaire Reynolds, is gearing up for a release that’s been a long time in the making. Since dropping her folk rock debut 2018 album, the songwriter has started to lean more into a more pop-oriented sound. Now, Kississippi returns with the slow-burning single “Big Dipper,” reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s early catalog.

“Big Dipper,” a song which Kississippi says was written “between old homes, airplanes, and balconies,” officially heralds her sophomore album Mood Ring. “Big Dipper” arrives as the second-released single off the project, which was first previewed with the buoyant 2020 track “Around Your Room.” The new lovelorn single opens with a tender piano melody, eventually opening up to an expansive chorus that showcases the singer’s soaring vocals. “You say baby, please / But I know it ain’t easy to love me / So I’ll just let you be / I still miss you only when I’m lonely,” she sings.

Kississippi’s upcoming album came to life with the help of a handful of indie rock collaborators. She worked with musicians like Bartees Strange, Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin, Phoebe Bridgers’ bandmate Marshall Vore, and Death Cab For Cutie collaborator Andy Park.

Watch the “Big Dipper” video above and find the Mood Ring art and tracklist below.

1. “We’re So In Tune”

2. “Moonover”

3. “Dreams With You”

4. “Around Your Room”

5. “Heaven”

6. “Twin Flame”

7. “Play Til You Win”

8. “Wish I Could Tell You”

9. “Big Dipper”

10. “Hellbeing”

Mood Ring is out 6/6 via Triple Crown Records. Pre-order it here.

