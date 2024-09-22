When the time comes, Uproxx cover star Paramore will undoubtedly be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

For now, the “Thick Skull” musicians are sure to pay tribute to the inductee who set the groundwork for them. During Paramore’s set at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2024 the group covered a certified classic, “Heart Of Glass” by Blondie with a mashup of their track “Hard Times.”

But that wasn’t the only way Paramore paid homage to Blondie. Frontwoman Hayley Williams even gave a nod to Blondie’s leading lady Debbie Harry’s iconic blue jumpsuit and matching head tie. As Williams glided across the stage with a markup of Paramore’s band logo (yet another nod to Blondie) viewers at-home raved about the multiple signs of respect.

“SHE’S BLONDIE. SHE’S DEBBY AHHHHHHHHHH,” wrote one user.

“Hayley, Miss Williams if ya nasty?! Have I time travelled,” another asked.

Elsewhere in the set, Williams took a moment to slam another public figure. While encouraging supporters to vote in the upcoming presidential election, Williams called out former president Donald Trump.

“Project 2025 is Donald Trump’s playbook for controlling and punishing women, poor people, people of color & the LGBTQ+ community,” she said. “Do you want to live in a dictatorship? Well show up and vote!”

Considering this reportedly marked Paramore’s last show of 2024, Williams decided to go out with a bang.