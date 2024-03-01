Uproxx cover stars Paramore’s latest visual masterpiece has arrived. The group’s single new “Thick Skull” was a fan favorite from their album This Is Why. Thanks to the directorial work from Turnstile’s Brendan Yates, the video is available for all to enjoy.

Paramore’s music is known for its stinging punch, so the visual for “Thick Skull” had a lot to live up to. Fortunately, that wasn’t a problem for the band or Yates. Across the video, Paramore finds themselves in a series of unfortunate events, but isn’t that the reality of life? As they gear up to begin their journey, the coast appears clear, but they are on a crash course by the end.

The visual ends both viewers and the group in a wreck. No resolve. There is no fairy tale ending. You know, because sometimes things just don’t work out for your good. This depressing ending drives home the core of the record.

In a statement, singer Hayley Williams shared the true metaphoric meaning behind the record. “Just like a house can be a metaphor, so can a band,” she said. “Paramore has been the vehicle by which me and my friends have learned our toughest lessons. It has kept us close, and it has nearly killed us. You also have these metaphors in your life: What holds you back — what gives you courage — what force compels you to grow even when it’s uncomfortable or embarrassing.”

Williams went on to talk about the group’s recovery from the wreckage. “As for Paramore, the band, not the metaphor: We have crashed the van,” she said. “We’re finding new ways. We have new maps. We are starting from point zero. And this time, we’re reading the fine print.”

Watch the “Thick Skull” video above.

This Is Why is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.

