If you’ve ever been to a Phoebe Bridgers concert, then you know that it’s impossible to look anywhere without seeing someone in a skeleton outfit. The onesie is what she wears on the art of her searing sophomore album Punisher, and she ended up wearing it on countless late-night shows for performances and even Twitch show appearances.

The look is not only a symbol of Bridgers’ affinity for “corny, creepy stuff,” but also for the transparency and brutal honesty of her music. So when she noticed that her fans were catching onto the importance of this outfit, she was emotional.

“When I finally went back on tour last year and saw, like, a sea of skeleton costumes, it made me want to cry,” she told the Los Angeles Times as part of a new feature. “I was like, ‘These kids get it.’”

In that same interview, world-dominating pop star Taylor Swift, who recruited Bridgers for a collaboration on the song “Nothing New” last year, explained what draws her toward the “Motion Sickness” singer: “I think that the specificity of Phoebe’s lyrics and the vulnerability she expresses in her voice when she delivers them is what makes her music so deeply impactful and moving for me as a fan,” she said.

Read the full profile here.