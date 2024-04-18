Last December, Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida. At the time, The Associated Press reported that the Florida-born rapper was facing charges of cocaine possession and jailed in Broward County. The substance was later identified by a lab test as oxycodone rather than cocaine. In late February, Kodak Black was freed “after a federal judge sentenced him to time served for a probation violation,” according to The Associated Press. Prior to his release, as reported by the Sun Sentinel, Broward County Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy had dismissed Kodak’s oxycodone charge because prosecutors’ arguments “do not refute or negate” that Kodak had an oxycodone prescription.

On Wednesday, April 17, Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, posted on Instagram that Kodak has had another count dismissed.

“Count 2 is now dismissed of Kodak’s ‘possession of cocaine’ that wasn’t cocaine case that should have never been filed or brought by the Broward State Atty Office,” Cohen captioned his post, which shows the documentation of “Order Granting Defendant’s Motion To Dismiss Count II.” “We showed them his script prior to filing, and they decided to file anyway… even knowing the officer was wrong about the substance and his story changing and making no sense. That case is now completely dismissed.”

See the post below.