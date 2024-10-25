Jack Antonoff has been popping up in some unexpected places these days. There’s the production work he did alongside Michelle Zauner for Marvel’s Agatha All ALong on Japanese Breakfast’s pop version of the show’s signature song “ The Ballad Of The Witches’ Road,” there’s the re-imagined version of his band Bleachers’ debut album, and of course, there’s the studio shot with Taylor Swift and frequent Kendrick Lamar collaborator Sounwave. But his latest output finds him on the Great White Way, playing musical director to a new adaptation of Romeo + Juliet starring Rachel Zegler.

Zegler sings and Antonoff plays on the first single from the cast recording, “Man Of The House.” From its opening chords, it’s very clearly an Antonoff production, with slow and steady keys building to a soaring, cheap seat-pleasing ballad. It’ll certainly be fascinating to see how it fits into the show, with Zegler’s Juliet singing it to Kit Connor’s Romeo (I think).

Romeo + Juliet opened at Circle in the Square Theatre tonight, October 24th, and is set to run through February 16th for a strictly limited 20-week engagement — although, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it get an extended run with a new cast after the uber-busy Zegler and Harrington move on. You can find more information about the show here.

Listen to Rachel Zegler and Jack Antonoff’s “Man Of The House” above.