A new Romeo + Juliet adaptation is heading to Broadway this fall, with a star-studded cast to match. Rachel Zegler and Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor will play the two main characters after teasing the news on social media. Jack Antonoff will be making his Broadway debut as well — by making the music for it.

Not much else is known about the show yet, including a specific opening date. However, another adaptation of Romeo And Juliet opened recently on London’s West End, with Tom Holland as the lead — but the two are not connected it seems.

“Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy now belongs to a new generation on the edge,” the press release read, according to Variety. It’s also worth noting that Sam Gold will be directing the musical, following his run leading An Enemy Of The People starring Jeremy Strong — so there are high expectations.

“With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting,” Gold shared in a statement.

The outlet added that additional casting and a theater location for Romeo + Juliet will be unveiled at a later date.

For now, check out the official announcement of the upcoming Romeo + Juliet show opening on Broadway below.