For the first time in 16 years, The Cure is set to release a new studio album. So far, the band has treated fans to several tastes from their highly anticipated body of work, Songs Of A New World, including singles “Alone” and “A Fragile Thing.”

However, there are still a few weeks before the project is available to supporter. For now, The Cure’s frontman Robert Smith decided to reflex on their entire discography. In a sit down uploaded to their official website, Smith revealed which was his least favorite album of The Cure’s—their 2004 self-titled release.

Initially, during the discussion with BBC Radio DJ, Matt Everitt, Smith bread crumbed what listeners should expect from Songs Of A New World by outlining which past track sonically matched the forthcoming album.

Smith confessed that “he’s most proud of” their 1981’s album Faith‘s title track. He then followed that up by adding “Untitled” from 1989’s Disintegration and “To Wish Impossible Things” off of 1992’s Wish.

Although Smith isn’t as fond of their self-titled release, he did admit its featured song “Before Three” is his favorite song from the album.

If fans can rank The Cure’s project, why can’t its frontman?

Songs Of A New World is out on 11/1 via Fiction Records. Find more information here.