Tegan And Sara Announce A 2020 Tour In Support Of Their Upcoming Live Album

2019 was a big throwback year for Tegan And Sara: The sisters’ new album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, consisted entirely of songs they wrote while in high school, minimally updated and re-recorded in modern times.

Now the duo has announced a new run of tour dates in support of the record, which will keep them busy for various stretches between May and September. The “Tonight We’re Seeing Colors Tour” is named after their upcoming Record Store Day release Tonight We’re In The Dark Seeing Colors, which features live performances from their 2019 tour.

Just announced! Tonight We're Seeing Colors Tour. USA & Canada, Spring & Summer 2020. We're coming for you, gonna make you see rainbows and dance all night! Tickets on sale Friday 10am local time. With @_georgiauk @jackiemendoza__ @weareider @claudmp3 https://t.co/boFh4jwYf4 pic.twitter.com/9WjTDxIbLN — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) March 11, 2020

For Record Store Day, we’re releasing an exclusive purple splatter vinyl called Tonight In The Dark We’re Seeing Colors. This limited edition live album was captured during our Hey I’m Just Like You Tour last year. Available April 18th at an independent record store near you! pic.twitter.com/nvaIbx5Wey — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) March 6, 2020

The two previously said of Hey, I’m Just Like You, “With only minor tweaks to lyrics and structure, we tried to remain true to the original essence of each song. […] This is the record we never could have made as teenagers, full of songs we never could have written as adults.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

05/18 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House ! #

05/19 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma ! #

05/20 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House ! #

05/21 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre ! #

05/24 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA #

05/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ! #

05/27 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ! #

05/30 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ! #

06/01 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ! #

06/02 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant ! #

06/03 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre! #

06/06 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater #

07/30 — Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater * +

08/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium * +

08/05 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Ballroom * +

08/06 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues * +

08/07 — Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater * +

08/10 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit * +

08/11 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues * +

08/13 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex *

08/14 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

08/15 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

08/17 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall * +

08/18 — New York, NY @ Pier 17 *

08/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

08/22 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

08/24 — Richmond, VA @ The National * +

08/25 — Norfolk, VA @ Norva * +

08/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater * +

08/30 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl * +

09/01 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall * +

09/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

! with Georgia

# with Jackie Mendoza

* with IDER

+ with Claud

Tonight We’re In The Dark Seeing Color is out 04/18 via Warner Records.

Tegan And Sara is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.