Taylor Swift isn’t the only artist with songs in the vault! This morning, December 8, The Killers dropped Rebel Diamonds, billed as a greatest hits album full of “20 songs for 20 years” of The Killers. But “Spirit,” the final song on the tracklist, is brand new.

“The Spirit” lives seamlessly beside The Killers classics like “Mr. Brightside” and “When You Were Young,” or even this year’s “Your Side Of Town,” because it possesses the same synth-based, punchy vibe The Killers have become synonymous with. “Where does the Spirit go?” sings Brandon Flowers. “Is it someplace holy? / Is it holy and free? / I don’t know if it’s true / But I think that I want it / I want it to be.”

Flowers sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to dissect Rebel Diamonds, including “Spirit,” and toward the end of the hour-long conversation, he touched on what can be expected from The Killers in the future.

“I got 20 more [years] in me,” he said. “We are planning maybe some anniversary shows, which, I wish that I could tell more. […] The goal for me, which we need to get everybody on the phone, is to get all four of us to make a record.”

Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. have remained fixtures in The Killers. Mark Stoermer stopped touring with the band, and Dave Keuning announced his hiatus from touring in 2017.

Still, The Killers have planned several European dates for next summer. See those dates below, and listen to “Spirit” above.