Tim Heidecker is the Tim & Eric guy, yeah, but he’s also been establishing himself in the non-comedic music world with a series of well-received albums in recent years. Up next is High School, which is set for release later this month. Before the LP drops, Heidecker shared “Sirens Of Titan,” a spacey new collaboration with Kurt Vile.

The tune actually sounds quite a bit like a Vile song and that was intentional, or at least acknowledged by Heidecker; He says of the song’s video and of the track itself:

“I’m so happy to have Ben Levin’s incredible talents here to put a visual spin on this song, a song which catches me in a reflective mode, thinking about some of those awkward days in my high school days, feeling weird and learning about all the cool sh*t. I wrote it thinking about how Kurt Vile writes songs and I was embarrassed to send it to him, but did anyway and he liked it enough to come over and sing and play on it!”

Vile is the latest in a long list of indie collaborators with whom Heidecker has worked in recent years. Heidecker co-produced his new album with Mac DeMarco and Eric D. Johnson (best-known for being a member of Fruit Bats, The Shins, and Bonny Light Horseman), while 2020’s Fear Of Death featured contributions from Weyes Blood, Stella Mozgawa 0f Warpaint, Brian and Michael D’Addario of The Lemon Twigs, and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, as well as audio engineering from Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties.

Watch the “Sirens Of Titan” video above.

High School is out 6/24 via Spacebomb. Pre-order it here.