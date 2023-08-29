Who Are The Openers For Zach Bryan’s ‘Burn, Burn, Burn Tour?’

First off of the release of his new self-titled album, featuring the breakout track, “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan is gearing up to be an extremely busy man in 2024. Despite currently being on the road, Bryan has announced that in 2024, he will kick off another lengthy tour with several friends. But his focus is now his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour. With only a few dates remaining, who were the tour’s openers?

The featured acts that embarked on the nationwide journey included Charles Wesley Godwin, Trampled By Turtles, Jonathan Peyton, and JR Carroll. Each of the entertainers shares a close relationship with Bryan. When he first revealed the tour dates on Instagram, Bryan referred to the musicians as: “My favorite bands in the world.”

The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour has sold out across the country, and thanks to Bryan’s determination, he found a way to do it without wrangling Ticketmaster into submission to ensure fans were not faced with headaches at the time of purchase. In a note posted to his Instagram page, he discussed the reasoning behind his decision, which was captioned, “I didn’t care about selling out the tour in thirty seconds, I cared about people getting reasonably priced tickets. We sold all the tickets in 3 waves to actual fans, we hired teams to limit bots, and we sacrificed a lot of personal things to give real people, real seats.”

View the remaining tour below dates for Zach Bryan’s Burn, Burn, Burn Tour.

08/29 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center