Zach Bryan posted an opinion on X (formerly Twitter) about Kanye West and Taylor Swift, and he immediately regretted it.

Bryan posted:

“Eagles > Chiefs

Kanye > Taylor

Who’s with me”

Afterward, according to Variety, Bryan posted, “Guys I love Taylor, was listening to TTPD last night and ‘thanK you aIMee’ came on and I drunkenly tweeted that about Kanye. If anyone took it serious please know I love both artists a lot and think we’re in a really beautiful time of music.”

After the clarification, Bryan did not have many allies. Not only did he go against Swift, but he probably additionally angered Swifties by choosing the Philadelphia Eagles over Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs. The country star deactivated his X account shortly after receiving an influx of backlash for this post, and people on X are relentlessly going after Bryan — probably more so for being pro-Ye than pro-Eagles.

Either way, it must be noted that cyberbullying is never acceptable, so hopefully, Bryan didn’t deactivate his X account due to harassment.

Of course, mentioning West and Swift in the same sentence has been a dangerous game since the 2009 MTV VMAs, where West cruelly interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech.

Swift addressed her tumultuous history with West within her Time “Person Of The Year” profile last December. She specifically cited their 2016 phone call that his then-wife Kim Kardashian leaked.