For reasons unknown, some concertgoers have recently decided to pelt their favorite artists with objects during performances. It’s a feral, troubling trend, and Adele addressed it in a way that only she could.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment [and] just throwing sh*t on stage? Have you seen that? I f*cking dare you,” Adele said during her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, touting a T-shirt cannon (as captured by Mike Snedegar and ciculated by fan accounts).

Adele urged the cheering crowd to “stop throwing things,” but her sentence was interrupted by a fit of laughter at the “total reverse” irony of her launching a T-shirt at them. “These people have lost it! Can you imagine?” she added.

Bebe Rexha suffered a facial injury while on stage in New York City on June 18 after Nicolas Malvagna thought “it would be funny” to hit her with a phone. He was subsequently charged with two counts of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree harassment, one count of second-degree aggravated harassment, and one count of third-degree attempted assault. (as reported by Rolling Stone).

Shortly thereafter, Ava Max was slapped “so hard” by an audience member “that he scratched the inside of my eye.” Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face by an unidentified object at Outlaw Field in Boise, Idaho. Lil Nas X even had a sex toy tossed in his direction at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

Like Adele, Lil Nas X chose to fight ignorance with comedy.

