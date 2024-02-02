Duty-Free Whiskey Rule 1 — Know The Laws The biggest first step is educating yourself. There are laws that — if not followed — will cost you time and money. You can legally bring 1 liter of spirits/liquor into the U.S. from Duty-Free shopping. Hence, you’ll see that a lot of the bottles at Duty-Free are 1-liter bottles. Here comes the “but”… But each passenger can bring 5 liters of spirits/liquor into the U.S. if it’s checked in that passenger’s checked bags. Quick story: When traveling with a friend, we checked in, went through security, hit Duty-Free, and then exited back out and filled up a suitcase (that we left in a locker) with five 1-liter bottles and then dropped the bags at bag drop, and carried right on. So there are ways to actually get a pretty large haul without breaking the rules. Traveling with buddies or family helps. Still, know the law. Stay within it. Otherwise, you might lose some bottles to a nosey customs agent. Duty-Free Whiskey Rule 2 — Don’t Buy Obvious Bottles This is the “no duh!” of it all. Don’t buy regular bottles of booze from Duty-Free that you can get at any old liquor store or corner shop at home. Yes, it’s “tax-free” at Duty-Free in the airports. But you’re not allowed to buy enough to have that really make a difference. That bottle of regular-ass Jim Beam above is €13. That’s $14. And it’s a half-liter bottle (the standard is .75l…!). A regular .75l bottle of Beam at Total Wine is $15. This applies to Scotch and Japanese whiskies too. If it’s a standard bottle that everyone’s heard of, it’s not worth your time or money to buy at Duty-Free. Sometimes, you’ll see 2-for-1 deals on standard bottles — two bottles of Jack or Jameson or Chivas for one — but even then it’s barely worth it. Why? Because you have a specific amount of alcohol that you can travel with and you’ll be wasting the bounty available to you with something that you can get anywhere anytime for basically the same price (and sometimes even less).

Duty-Free Whiskey Rule 3 — “Traveler Exclusive/Edition” Is The Most Important Term This is why we’re here. Yes, I buried the lede. These are the whiskeys that you want to buy. All the major brands release expressions — often stellar ones — that are only available at “Travel Retail”. A great example of this last year was Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt Whiskey. It’s a “Traveler Exclusive” and is only available at Duty-Free shops in airports. From there, the list runs deep. You can find high-age statement single malt Scotch whiskies that you might not have even heard of. You can find those impossible-to-find Japanese whiskies that everyone clamors for. You can find special barrel finishes that don’t see the light of day outside of airports. You’ll see bottles of your favorite brands that you’ve never seen on U.S. shores. It’s a true bounty. There’s a little something for everyone when it comes to Traveler’s Exclusive releases. The best part is that they’ll all be at MSRP without tax. How do you find these hidden gems? They’ll be clearly marked either on the label or the price tag (or even aisle) as “Exclusives” — you can’t miss them. And if you do, simply ask. There are always super helpful people at Duty-Free whiskey shops with all the answers you’ll need answering. Duty-Free Whiskey Rule 4 — Search For Deals/Sales It’s also worth just having a stroll. Sometimes on side shelves, by cash registers, and hidden away in corners behind some glass, you’ll find sales, discounted items, and “must-go” prices. I’ve found a super rare Jack Daniel’s Gold Label marked down 60% at Edinburgh’s Duty-Free. I bought the last two. I’ve also seen (and bought) some marked-down Bowmore’s, Taliskers, The Macallans, Ardbegs, and so many more from the previous year’s vintage that were taking up space for the incoming new vintages. In Heathrow, was able to buy a 30-year-old Bowmore for 50% off simply because it was a 2021 vintage and the 2022s had already arrived. I had to look for the bottle — it was sort of hidden on the far end of a glassed-in aisle — but finding it saved me over $1,000 off the original sticker price. Admittedly, this is a rarer way to shop Duty-Free whiskey. It’s a sort of right place, right time vibe. Still, you could get amazingly lucky and find a true gem for an amazing price.