Post-Valentine’s Day got you in the feels? No need to stress. If you’re fiending for a last-minute winter escape or a warm and sultry desert destination, let us help you. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.

Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, February 18th. You might even secure these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for earning and redeeming credit card and flight points. See you in the air!