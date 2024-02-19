flight deals of the week
Error Fares, Hacker Fares, And Super Cheap Flights For You To Book This Week: February 19-25, 2024

Post-Valentine’s Day got you in the feels? No need to stress. If you’re fiending for a last-minute winter escape or a warm and sultry desert destination, let us help you. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.

Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, February 18th. You might even secure these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for earning and redeeming credit card and flight points. See you in the air!

Departing New York City, NY

Miami, FL
February 24th-28th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $93
Book Here

Asheville
February 22nd-25th
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $175
Book Here

Chicago
February 22nd-28th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $194
Book Here

San Juan, Puerto Rico
February 24th-March 1st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $213
Book Here

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
February 23rd-29th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $298
Book Here

Aruba
February 23rd-March 1st
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $319
Book Here

Departing Chicago, IL

Atlanta, GA
February 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $112
Book Here

Dallas, TX
February 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $164
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
February 24th-March 1st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $173
Book Here

New York, NY
February 23rd-26th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $198
Book Here

Denver, CO
February 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $207
Book Here

Departing Miami, FL

Atlanta, GA
February 22nd-25th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $38
Book Here

New Orleans, LA
February 24th-27th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $91
Book Here

New York, NY
February 21st-25th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $167
Book Here

Raleigh, NC
February 24th-28th
American Airlines
Price: $202
Book Here

Nassau, Bahamas
February 22nd-29th
American Airlines
Price: $264
Book Here

Departing Denver, CO

Minneapolis, MN
February 24th-27th
Sun Country Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $48
Book Here

Salt Lake City, UT
February 25th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $87
Book Here

Portland, OR
February 22nd-25th
United Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $119
Book Here

Phoenix, AZ
February 25th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $137
Book Here

Departing San Francisco, CA

Phoenix, AZ
February 25th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $78
Book Here

Miami, FL
February 24th-27th
American Airlines + United Airlines
Price: $272
Book Here

Fort Lauderdale, FL
February 23rd-28th
JetBlue Airlines + Alaska Airlines
Price: $269
Book Here

Kahului, HI
February 24th-29th
United Airlines
Price: $289
Book Here

Taipei City, Taiwan
February 22nd-29th
United Airlines
Price: $848
Book Here

Departing Los Angeles, CA

Las Vegas, NV
February 24th-27th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $48
Book Here

Fort Lauderdale, FL
February 24th-27th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $115
Book Here

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
February 23rd-March 1st
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $266
Book Here

Departing Houston, TX

New Orleans, LA
February 24th-27th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $86
Book Here

San Salvador, El Salvador
February 23rd-28th
Vuela El Salvador Airlines
Price: $159
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
February 24th-March 1st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $167
Book Here

Las Vegas, NV
February 25th-28th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $203
Book Here

Mexico City, Mexico
February 24th-29th
Volaris Airlines
Price: $237
Book Here

Departing Phoenix, AZ

Las Vegas, NV
February 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $100
Book Here

San Francisco, CA
February 22nd-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Book Here

Dallas, TX
February 24th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $133
Book Here

San Diego, CA
February 22nd-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $171
Book Here

Denver, CO
February 23rd-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $244
Book Here

Departing Philadelphia, PA

Miami, FL
February 25th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $92
Book Here

Nashville, TN
February 25th-29th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $140
Book Here

Atlanta, GA
February 24th-28th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $146
Book Here

Boston, MA
February 22nd-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $162
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
February 25th-March 1st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $182
Book Here

