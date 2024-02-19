Post-Valentine’s Day got you in the feels? No need to stress. If you’re fiending for a last-minute winter escape or a warm and sultry desert destination, let us help you. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.
Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, February 18th. You might even secure these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for earning and redeeming credit card and flight points. See you in the air!
Departing New York City, NY
Miami, FL
February 24th-28th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $93
Asheville
February 22nd-25th
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $175
Chicago
February 22nd-28th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $194
San Juan, Puerto Rico
February 24th-March 1st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $213
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
February 23rd-29th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $298
Aruba
February 23rd-March 1st
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $319
Departing Chicago, IL
Atlanta, GA
February 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $112
Dallas, TX
February 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $164
Cancún, Mexico
February 24th-March 1st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $173
New York, NY
February 23rd-26th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $198
Denver, CO
February 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $207
Departing Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
February 22nd-25th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $38
New Orleans, LA
February 24th-27th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $91
New York, NY
February 21st-25th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $167
Raleigh, NC
February 24th-28th
American Airlines
Price: $202
Nassau, Bahamas
February 22nd-29th
American Airlines
Price: $264
Departing Denver, CO
Minneapolis, MN
February 24th-27th
Sun Country Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $48
Salt Lake City, UT
February 25th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $87
Portland, OR
February 22nd-25th
United Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $119
Phoenix, AZ
February 25th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $137
Departing San Francisco, CA
Phoenix, AZ
February 25th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $78
Miami, FL
February 24th-27th
American Airlines + United Airlines
Price: $272
Fort Lauderdale, FL
February 23rd-28th
JetBlue Airlines + Alaska Airlines
Price: $269
Kahului, HI
February 24th-29th
United Airlines
Price: $289
Taipei City, Taiwan
February 22nd-29th
United Airlines
Price: $848
Departing Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
February 24th-27th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $48
Fort Lauderdale, FL
February 24th-27th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $115
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
February 23rd-March 1st
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $266
Departing Houston, TX
New Orleans, LA
February 24th-27th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $86
San Salvador, El Salvador
February 23rd-28th
Vuela El Salvador Airlines
Price: $159
Cancún, Mexico
February 24th-March 1st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $167
Las Vegas, NV
February 25th-28th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $203
Mexico City, Mexico
February 24th-29th
Volaris Airlines
Price: $237
Departing Phoenix, AZ
Las Vegas, NV
February 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $100
San Francisco, CA
February 22nd-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Dallas, TX
February 24th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $133
San Diego, CA
February 22nd-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $171
Denver, CO
February 23rd-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $244
Departing Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
February 25th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $92
Nashville, TN
February 25th-29th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $140
Atlanta, GA
February 24th-28th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $146
Boston, MA
February 22nd-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $162
Cancún, Mexico
February 25th-March 1st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $182
