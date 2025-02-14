This whiskey initially seems straightforward, but in reality, it has a lot of nuance and a deceptive depth of flavor. I’m definitely digging this one. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: The brandied raisins, honeysuckle, black pepper, and gooey caramel aromas are heavy on this one. A bit of youthful oak works well as a counterweight to the baking spices and sweet tones. On the initial sip, the taste of candied walnuts and cinnamon sugar, while clove and nutmeg, comes through on the medium-length finish. This one is definitely an early favorite for the top spot of the best smooth bourbon. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: Woah, the toasted coconuts and milk chocolate aroma billowing out of the glass as soon as this whiskey is poured is fantastic. There’s also Rainier cherry note along with some vanilla bean ice cream and cedar, making this the most unique bourbon of the lot so far. While this whiskey is quite obviously low-proof on the palate, its rich, unique flavor profile punches way above its weight. This one has the chops to be the best of the bunch. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Honeysuckle, vanilla, and caramel make up the base aroma notes of this bourbon right off the bat. It’s not particularly complex, but taken as a whole, the notes work well together. On the palate, things are a bit more dilute. Smooth, for sure, but this one isn’t as flavorful as the nose suggested, and as such, I think this will place toward the back of today’s pack. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: The healthy aroma of port wine and the ruby tint to the whiskey in the glass lead me to suspect this is a divine pour. The nose also has a faint nuttiness with some chocolate and vanilla balancing out the subtle shakes of black pepper and clove.

This is tasty stuff, with great balance and a bevy of flavors. It’ll be curious to see how highly this one can climb, as I’d currently place it in the middle of the herd. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: This bourbon immediately casts a ton of intrigue. It’s full of milk chocolate, maraschino cherries, coconut flakes, and waxy plum notes on the nose, which all survive on the palate to go with some mineral water, mature oak, and cinnamon. This bourbon is not only flat-out delicious, but it’s so different from the rest. This is a winner. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: Well, this is a fun change of pace! This glass contains lightly brûléed vanilla, dried strawberries, lemon zest, and butterscotch. The first sip brings on more of the same, but what’s most impressive is that the texture is oily, and each layer of flavor is surprisingly dense and distinct. This might be the most perfectly proofed whiskey of the bunch, giving it outstanding balance and a full-bodied mouthfeel. Taste 9 Tasting Notes: Peanut shells and honey immediately come wafting out the glass, but there’s also some black pepper, fresh hazelnuts, and caramel. The first sip gives off the flavor of cream soda, black pepper, and rich oak, with gentle undertones of maple syrup.

Taking a step back from this glass, I’m amazed that each layer of flavor is distinct and able to stand on its own. This is one of the best bourbons of the day. Taste 10 Tasting Notes: Brown butter and flaky pastry notes come wafting out of the glass to greet the nose with this whiskey. It’s a nuanced interplay of cola nut, clove, and vanilla that keeps me returning to the rim of the glass before taking an initial sip. On that first sip, well-defined caramel notes blended with oak tones, vanilla pods, and lemon bars for a rich balance, which I quite liked. Part 2: The Ranking 10. Buffalo Trace Bourbon — Taste 5 ABV: 45%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Buffalo Trace is one of the biggest names in the bourbon world because it produces legendary expressions like Pappy Van Winkle and bottles from the critically acclaimed Buffalo Trace Antique Collection like George T. Stagg and William LaRue Weller. Their flagship product is the perfect entry point for anyone interested in bourbon and curious about those more elusive expressions. Bottom Line: Buffalo Trace Bourbon skews a bit on the lighter side of the sweetness spectrum with vanilla, caramel, and delicate oak, showcasing the classic trio of prototypical bourbon flavors. Not to be overlooked as a mere beginner’s pour, there is enough depth to these flavors to keep even a more seasoned drinker engaged without rebuffing its reputation as a remarkably smooth-sipper. 9. Angel’s Envy Bourbon — Taste 6 ABV: 43.3%

Average Price: $44 The Whiskey: Angel’s Envy’s flagship expression, its Kentucky Straight Bourbon, is blended in small batches of 8 to 12 barrels at a time and finished in 60-gallon ruby port wine casks. This expression’s base liquid is typically aged up to 6 years. Bottom Line: If you want the short and simple, here it is: this bourbon excels by being rather unlike a bourbon. The ruby port notes do a lot of the heavy lifting, but what makes that a plus and not a minus is the fact that this is a bourbon that can deftly capture an audience more attuned to wine or mixed drinks, making this a smooth option and one more than capable of creating new fans. 8. Maker’s Mark — Taste 2

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Maker’s Mark features an iconic bottle design, the same one they’ve been utilizing since their founding in 1953, and a mash bill that’s been used for just as long. This wheated bourbon is one of the best-selling whiskeys in the entire world, making it a ubiquitous sight on liquor store shelves. Bottom Line: Despite its modest proof point, Maker’s Mark has a ton of flavor, meaning you won’t blow out your palate or scare off bourbon novices if you decide to sip this one straight up or share it with friends. It’s ubiquitous on liquor store shelves and should be a staple on your bar cart, primarily if you aim to offer guests a smooth bourbon they can enjoy at their leisure. 7. Larceny Wheated Bourbon — Taste 1 ABV: 46%

Average Price: $25 The Whiskey: Larceny Wheated Bourbon gets its moniker thanks to a legend about a Treasury agent named John E. Fitzgerald, who was reputed to have “used his keys to the warehouses to pilfer bourbon from the finest barrels.” The crime earned him infamy and now acclaim as his name adorns the label of Heaven Hill’s most widely available wheated bourbon. Bottom Line: Wheated bourbons are commonly regarded as far tamer and mellower than their rye-recipe counterparts, and that reputation is on full display with Larceny. As an easygoing and easily found wheated bourbon, Larceny is a rock-solid bourbon if you’re looking for something exceedingly smooth. 6. Basil Hayden – Taste 10 ABV: 40%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Basil Hayden, and its eye-catching bottle, is produced by one of the most well-regarded brands in the whiskey world — Jim Beam. Though the age statement was removed back in 2014, the whiskey in this blend is still believed to be between 6 and 8 years old. Bottom Line: Basil Hayden is an easy-sipping bourbon banger. The bouquet of prototypical bourbon notes on the nose prepares your senses for the palate’s steady yet unrelenting bounty of flavor. Basil Hayden is already well-known as one of the smoothest bourbons available today, and it checks every box from affordability and well-rounded flavor to availability. 5. Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon — Taste 8

ABV: 53%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Origin Series, founded in 2023, began with three initial entrants, but this new 6-year-old High Wheat Bourbon marks the lineup’s first official expansion. By combining a low barrel entry proof with a high percentage of wheat (39%) in the grain recipe, the brand sought to extract the maximum amount of wood sugars. Bottom Line: Bardstown Bourbon Company already has a wheated bourbon in their Origin Series, and it’s a rock-solid option with its fair share of admirers among those who have tasted the well-received lineup. That said, this High Wheat Bourbon not only one-ups its wheated bourbon predecessor in smoothness but also makes for a more flavorful, easy-sipping alternative. 4. Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon — Taste 9 ABV: 43.3%

Average Price: $35 The Whiskey: Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon was transitioned into a Kentucky-exclusive offering in 2022. However, in 2024, the brand announced that it would be distributed in other states for the first time in two years due to a surplus. The word isn’t yet out on whether that trend will continue through 2025 and beyond, but it came as welcome news to fans of the Evan Williams lineup’s only single-barrel bourbon. Bottom Line: Despite its relatively low ABV, Evan Williams Single Barrel’s mellow profile delivers rich flavors that cause it to punch above its weight. This expression’s availability has waxed and waned in the last two years, but for those lucky enough to find a bottle in their local market, this continues to be a high-quality, flavorful, and yes, smooth bourbon. 3. Woodinville Straight Bourbon — Taste 4 ABV: 45%

Average Price: $38 The Whiskey: Woodinville Whiskey Co., out of Washington State, has been producing stellar craft bourbon since 2009. Even with the incredible quality they put into their limited edition offerings, you’d be foolish to skip over their flagship offering. Aged for at least five years, Woodinville Bourbon is made entirely with local grains from a mash bill of 72% corn , 22% rye, and 6% malted barley. Bottom Line:

Woodinville Bourbon’s borderline tropical appeal is a substantial part of its smoothness. Those coconut and milk chocolate flavors work well with the whiskey’s velvety texture to provide a smooth experience that will impress bourbon savants and intrigue any newcomers. 2. Michter’s US*1 Bourbon — Taste 3