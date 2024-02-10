The Best Super Bowl LVIII Food Deals To Get You And Your Party Fed On The Cheap

Super Bowl LVIII is upon us! This weekend brings football’s big day to television screens everywhere and whether you’re hitting up your favorite bar or restaurant to watch the game or posting up at home, you’re going to need some good food to get you through all the commentary between plays. Oh, and the commercials, we can’t forget the commercials!
Luckily for all of us, the Super Bowl is a great opportunity for our favorite restaurants and fast food joints to give us big deals to help get us fed on the cheap. So whether you’re having a big Super Bowl bash or just celebrating solo, there are a lot of different food deals out there that’ll have you well supplied with wings, pizza, and burgers. To make your Sunday game day planning as easy and streamlined as possible, we’ve highlighted all the best deals out there to take advantage of this Super Bowl Sunday.
7-Eleven — Pick up a large pepperoni or cheese pizza with 10 boneless wings in store for only $14.
Applebee’s — Applebee’s is the place to go for wings! Receive 20 free boneless wings with any carryout or delivery order over $40 when purchased via the Applebee’s website or when using the mobile app. Enter the code “BIGGAME24” at checkout to score the deal.
Bar Louie — Bar Louie is having an “any three appetizers for $35” deal.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse — Fans who watch the Super Bowl at their local BJ’s will be able to score a variety of happy hour specials that include $5 drafts of BJ’s beers, $6 margaritas, and select appetizers for $7.
You can also pick up a special on wings on Sunday only, which includes a Wing Feast for $49 or two for $87 when you use the promo code “BIGGAME.”
Buffalo Wings — This isn’t a proper Super Bowl deal but we’re going to include it anyway because you could score free food. If the Super Bowl goes into overtime you can receive an order of 6 boneless or traditional wings for free the following day, Monday, February 26th, between 2-5 pm.
Chipotle — Chipotle fans can score a free small side of Queso Blanco when using the checkout code QUESO24.
Cici’s Pizza — The monster-sized 28-inch Piezilla will only cost you $49.99 from now until game day.
Dave & Buster’s — Dave’ & Busters fans get all-day unlimited gameplay and a buffet feast for $58 per person on Super Bowl Sunday.
Domino’s Pizza — Domino’s doesn’t have an explicit Super Bowl deal but you can pick up a Mix and Match (any 2 or more times for $6.99) to score some delicious sides to pair with your pizza.
Hooters — From now until Super Bowl Sunday, order the “Post-Season Pick” dine-in deal to score 10 wings, curly fries, and a Bud Light or soda for $16.99.
That’s not the only incentive for Hooters diners — all day Sunday, Bud Light pitchers will only be $11.
For those looking to watch the game at home, you can pick up 75 boneless wings for $65 or the same number of bone-in wings for $85. If you’re a fan of both wing styles you can get the Quarterback Sack for $100, which consists of 50 boneless and 50 bone-in wings. Or use the code BIGGAME24 to receive $`15 off any order $75 or more.
KFC — BOGO deals on Smash’d Potato Bowls via the KFC app. The chicken chain is also offering a Taste of KFC Meal which includes six pieces of fried chicken, four sides and four biscuits for just $20
Marco’s Pizza — On Super Bowl Sunday only, pick up the Game Day Bundle, which includes 2 medium 1-topping pizzas, Xheezybread and a 2-liter for just $21.99 when using the checkout code HD189.
Peter Piper Pizza — Pick up the official Pizza & Wings bundle (one large pizza, an order of boneless or traditional wings for just $27.99.
Red Lobster — Red Lobster’s Game Day Bundle includes any meal of your choice paired with Cheddar Bay Biscuits, six brownies, and six sodas.
Round Table Pizza — Score a large Pepperoni Pizza for $19.99 when using the code DOUBLEPLAY at checkout.
Smashburger — Receive $5 off any order of $25 or more, $10 off any order $40 or more, or $15 off any order $60 or more when using the code 5Off, 10Off, or 15Off. Unfortunately, you can only use 1 coupon per transaction.
TGI Fridays — Dine-in guests can order wings for just 50¢ all day long. Other deals include a bucket of beers for $20, and beers, cocktails and wine for $2, $4, and $5 respectively.
Wendy’s — From now until Monday, February 12th, receive a free Dave’s Single with any purchase via the Wendy’s app.
Zaxby’s — Buy one order of 10 boneless wings and receive another order for free for all Zax Rewards loyalty members.