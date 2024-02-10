The Best Super Bowl LVIII Food Deals To Get You And Your Party Fed On The Cheap

Super Bowl LVIII is upon us! This weekend brings football’s big day to television screens everywhere and whether you’re hitting up your favorite bar or restaurant to watch the game or posting up at home, you’re going to need some good food to get you through all the commentary between plays. Oh, and the commercials, we can’t forget the commercials!

Luckily for all of us, the Super Bowl is a great opportunity for our favorite restaurants and fast food joints to give us big deals to help get us fed on the cheap. So whether you’re having a big Super Bowl bash or just celebrating solo, there are a lot of different food deals out there that’ll have you well supplied with wings, pizza, and burgers. To make your Sunday game day planning as easy and streamlined as possible, we’ve highlighted all the best deals out there to take advantage of this Super Bowl Sunday.

7-Eleven — Pick up a large pepperoni or cheese pizza with 10 boneless wings in store for only $14.

Applebee’s — Applebee’s is the place to go for wings! Receive 20 free boneless wings with any carryout or delivery order over $40 when purchased via the Applebee’s website or when using the mobile app. Enter the code “BIGGAME24” at checkout to score the deal.

Bar Louie — Bar Louie is having an “any three appetizers for $35” deal.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse — Fans who watch the Super Bowl at their local BJ’s will be able to score a variety of happy hour specials that include $5 drafts of BJ’s beers, $6 margaritas, and select appetizers for $7.

You can also pick up a special on wings on Sunday only, which includes a Wing Feast for $49 or two for $87 when you use the promo code “BIGGAME.”

Buffalo Wings — This isn’t a proper Super Bowl deal but we’re going to include it anyway because you could score free food. If the Super Bowl goes into overtime you can receive an order of 6 boneless or traditional wings for free the following day, Monday, February 26th, between 2-5 pm.

Chipotle — Chipotle fans can score a free small side of Queso Blanco when using the checkout code QUESO24.

Cici’s Pizza — The monster-sized 28-inch Piezilla will only cost you $49.99 from now until game day.

Dave & Buster’s — Dave’ & Busters fans get all-day unlimited gameplay and a buffet feast for $58 per person on Super Bowl Sunday.