The Black Velvet is a two-ingredient cocktail that’s starting to get all the love … yet again. Before we dive into its history, know this — this cocktail is super easy to make at home and one of the best tasting. To the point that you might get hooked for life. The mix is a two-layer affair that uses stout as a topper for champagne in a beer glass (often a mug or goblet).

That’s it. And it’s f*cking delicious.

Before you get too incredulous, the Black Velvet has been around for centuries. Pouring stout or porter over sparkling wine was officially started back in the mid-1800s as a memorial drink for the passing of Prince Albert, having been concocted at the famed Brooks’s Club in London — widely considered the world’s oldest gentlemen’s club in the world. The idea, the legend goes, is that the champagne should be “in mourning” too so the dark stuff was added. Though be sure, people were probably doing this well before it became “official”.

As with all things in cocktails, the fame of this drink has come and gone a million times over the years. Today, it’s starting to pop up again because it’s freakin’ delicious but also because it’s easy to make. But really, it’s because it’s delicious. So let’s make a delectable Black Velvet for holiday sipping.

