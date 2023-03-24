This Smoky Mezcal Negroni Is Our Official Spring Cocktail For 2023

Spring is here. Around the country, spring break festivities are underway. So it’s time to name our official spring cocktail of 2023. Drumroll? Anyone gonna drumroll for me?

At least tap your keyboard…

This year…

Our spring cocktail is the smoky Mezcal Negroni!

The Negroni variation is a fantastic take on the classic cocktail. The earthiness and smoky nature of a good mezcal play very well with the botanical bitterness of the Campari and the floral sweetness of the vermouth. Add in a little orange oil and you’re in for a real treat that’s bright, refreshing, and very quaffable.

The best part?

This drink is so easy to make. As with any Negroni, you can build it in a glass, stir, and drop an orange wedge in if you want. That’s a good way to go, especially if you’re already on spring break and on the beach. But taking a little bit more time by stirring this one adds a nice velvety texture that helps it pop that little bit more. Sound good? Let’s get stirring then!

