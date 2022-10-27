The Perfect Manhattan is one of those drinks that (good) bartenders know about and like to tinker with but hasn’t quite hit the mainstream yet (or again, really). Like a lot of classic cocktails, this one has been around for centuries. The mix is a tad lighter than the heavy winter vibes of a classic Manhattan thanks to the “perfect” balance of both dry and sweet vermouth.

That addition of dry vermouth really helps this cocktail pop while still holding onto the deeper and darker flavors from the rye whiskey and botanical/floral sweet vermouth. The addition of a little orange oil and dark cherry bring that extra layer of late-fall feels. All together, you’ll have a great, deep but light, and fresh cocktail in your hand for easy sipping.

This is also a very easily batch-able cocktail (like all Manhattan variations). Simply change the ounces to cups and times the dashes of bitter by four. That’ll give you a four-pour batch of Perfect Manhattans for your next party. You can calculate up from there so let’s get stirring!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months